Vote Now for HER Beauty Awards 2019 HER Beauty Awards 2019 is back and we need your votes! Fashion & Beauty Her Inspirasi April 12, 2019 By Stephanie De Souza HER Beauty Awards is back and we need your votes of must-haves and favourites that are in your vanity closet, so we ladies know what we should get next! *wink wink* Once again Her World, Jelita, Shape and The Malaysian Women’s Weekly have teamed up for this awards. HER Beauty Awards 2019 If you are human, leave this field blank. LOCAL FAVOURITES Cleanser( Pembersih Wajah) * B&B Labs Micro-Molecule Gentle Cleansing Solution IFlawless Facial Treatment Cleanser Tres Lala Facial Bubble Cleanser Nurish Organiq 24K Gold Foamy Cleanser Toner (Penyegar Wajah) * By Eggs Watermelon Boost Face Toner Simplysiti Dermagic Refreshing Toner Nurish Organiq Brightening Toner Moisturiser (Pelembap Wajah) * B&B Labs Pomegranate Intense Hydration Cream HONNETE Beauty Ultra Light Moisturiser Syahirah Korean Secrets Hydra Soft Moisturizing Cream Alyla Royal pine Flawless Solution Cream Nurish Organiq 24K Gold Moisturizing Day Cream SPF25 Serum * Tanamera Ageless Face Serum B&B Labs Meso-Moist Treatment Essence IFlawless Facial Serum with Lorisa HONNETE Concentrated Beauty Serum Alyla Royal Pine Duo Serum Toner Mask * By Eggs Peppermint Crush Brightening Clay Mask IFlawless Facial Masker Potions Moonstruck Retexturizing & Pore-Tightening Fudge Clay Cleanser & Mask Cuura Pink Perfect French Pink Clay Mask Facial Mist (Penyembur Wajah) * Tanamera Rose Floral Water CRUSH Beauty Duo Mist: Hair and Face Tres Lala Facial Mist Tiar Zainal Primer +Toner Hydrating Mist Makeup Eyeshadow (Pembayang Mata) * dUck Cosmetics Cookie Eyeshadow Palette Glam X Strawberry Frappe Hyperpigmented Eyeshadow Palette Anas Single Pressed Powder Eyeshadow AlhaAlfa Eyeshadow Palette Ferrarossa Eyeshadow Makeup Sponge * Breena Beauty Anas Cosmetics Apam Shazreeyana Shukri Squishy Love Sponge Obsess Cosmetics Beauty Blender Blusher (Pemerah Pipi) * BEAUTYRA Born To Blush Mermaid AlhaAlfa Cushion Blusher Obsess Cosmetics Blusher Stick DOCTOxShazreeyana Shukri Quickie Blusher Powder (Bedak polos) * dUCK Cosmetics Girl Powder Loose Powder AlhaAlfa Waterproof Loose Powder Obsess Cosmetics Loose Powder Matte Lipsticks * CRUSH Beauty 'You Matter' Lip Matte Lipstick by So.Lek AlhaAlfa Matte Lipstick Satin/Velvet Lipsticks * dUCK Cosmetics Berry Kissables Lipsticks Velvet Vanity Super Slim Stick Liquid Lipsticks * Anas Cosmetics Liquid Lipsticks Orkid Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick Velvet Vanity Liquid Matte Lipstick Foundation (Bedak asas) * Alyla – Royal Pine Flawless CC Cream HONNETE Beauty Treatment Foundation Muka&Co – Tint Glo Serum AlhaAlfa Foundation & Concealer Body & Hair Scalp/Hair Shampoo * Hair & Scalp Shampoo Bar by Claire Organics Sensenique Natural Shampoo The Mane Event Soap by Kindersoaps Hair Conditioner (Perapi Rambut) * Safi Shayla Hair Conditioner Sensenique Natural Shampoo Good Virtues Co. Healthy Scalp & Hair Conditioner Body Wash (Gel mandian) * Sensenique Natural Bodywash A Soap Affair Claire Organics Old Sage Soapworks DUCK Shower Queen Shower Gel Body Lotion * Alyla Parfum Body Lotion Enchanteur Hand & Body Lotion Cosmoderm Lotion Good Virtues Co. Hand & Body Lotion SKINCARE