This Glamorous Watch Is Also Perfect For The Office

Command a room, even before saying a word, with the Versus Republique. Its beauty lies in its neoclassical harmony and balance, with a curvy anatomy enhancing its appeal. The striking two-tone, waved-link bracelet strap is IP rose gold steel, with a double push-button deployment clasp keeping it locked in place. This watch is also splash-proof and withstands exposure to small amounts of water — great for everyday wear!

Another highlight is its attention to detail. The guilloché pattern matches the case’s 3D texture, with large hour figures at the 3, 6 and 9 positions. Visible from the side, four iconic Versus Versace 3D lion heads adorn the lugs.

Pictured here is the classic white face, with fashionistas also having a choice of blue, black and romantic lilac. Combining both glamour and sophistication, the Versus Republique is for the bold at heart.

Versus Republique is available at www.solartime.com and at any Solar Time boutique nationwide.