Uniqlo X Hana Tajima Fall/Winter 2018 Collection Coming Soon

Get your wallets ready ladies, Uniqlo x Hana Tajima’s latest collection is about to launch!

The collection will be available across selected stores and on uniqlo.com/my from 17th August 2018. For this season’s collection, Hana Tajima said that she wanted to celebrate the flows of life from dawn to dusk, light to dark, and fall to winter.

That is why the pieces showcase transitions in emotions, nature, and in light. She also pursued an elegant simplicity to complement the style preferences and figures of wearers.

Suited for comfortable casual days and office looks, believe me, you’d want to have your hands on them! Check out our top picks below: