Stylish Tunics For Chilling Out

Whether in pastel prints or bold geometric shapes, these figure-flattering dresses are sure winners
Fashion & Beauty
Women's Weekly
July 27, 2018
By Sabrina Salehuddin

Feel like slipping into something more relaxed yet sophisticated and elegant? Then say “yes!” to these loose-silhouette tunics that offer instant chic, whether you’re at a beach vacay, chilling at a music festival with the family, or simply having a leisurely me-time day at the mall.

Providing a contemporary take on print and colour, tunics are easily worn and offer maximum comfort. Belt it over a pair of faded jeans for a casual day look or if you feel like dressing up, just some sleek chandelier earrings and white booties will elevate your whole look in an instant. Voila!

Check these out!

DOUBLE RAINBOUU at net- Printed cotton-voile maxi dress

Printed cotton-voilde dress, from DOUBLE RAINBOUU at net-a-porter.

zara 119

Tunic, RM119, from Zara.

TB Stephanie Beach Caftan 48679 in Vivid Orange Octagon Square

Stephanie beach kaftan, from Tory Burch.

zara 329-EMBROIDERED TUNIC DRESS

Embroidered tunic, RM329, from Zara.

 

Blouse - RM 69.90

Tunic, RM69.90, from H&M.

