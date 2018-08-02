Super Style With The Tumi Fall 2018 Collection

Known for their rugged, practical designs, American luggage brand Tumi recently introduced the new Tumi Fall 2018 collection. Latitude and Merge are two lines this season inspired by Scandinavian design. The collections feature products that incorporate streamlined designs in natural-hued tones so you can stay fashionable when travelling.

As with their previous collections, Tumi designs always represent the best of form and function. The Latitude luggage and accessories are visually-appealing without sacrificing practicality and durability. Made of Tumi’s innovative Self-Reinforced Poly-Propylene (SRPP Ballistic) that is lightweight yet strong and durable, the bags are sturdy and easy to handle.

All The Little Details That Matter

Tumi luggage usually include useful details that make packing, transporting and unpacking as efficient as possible. Expect their almost-standard features including tie-down straps, multiple pockets and hanger brackets. Their patented X-Brace 45® telescoping handle system, with sturdy yet comfortable soft-touch top and side handles make it easy to carry and handle these luggage pieces. New colourways will be available in a range of carry-on and check-in sizes. This includes their International Carry-On, Short Trip Packing Case and Extended Trip Packing Case.

Working In Work-Life Balance

When designing the Merge collection, the designers kept in mind the work-life balance concept, with the next generation of Tumi consumers in mind. For this Tumi Fall 2018 collection, the brand introduces a new Wheeled Duffel style. Available as both a Carry-On and Packing Case, it has a relaxed, unstructured front panel with multiple-zipper storage pockets. The easy-access top compartment with separate carry case for your cords, cables, international plugs and adapters is a genius design that addresses many family travel issues. Of course, the wide range of designs and colours that the collection comes in definitely makes it one to look out for when planning a trip.

Check out just some of the pieces from the wide variety of colours and designs here.