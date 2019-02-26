Navigation

PINK WAS THE NEW BLACK AT THE 2019 OSCARS

Here are our favourites from the red carpet.
February 26, 2019
By Nadhirah Othman

Our timeline is filled with pictures from the red carpet of the 91st Academy Awards and we can’t help but notice a selection of blush hues donned by the A-listers. This romantic shade may seem soft, but do not underestimate the visual impact, if done right. If you’re feeling a bit lost on which shade of pink to go for, try to match it to the undertone of your skin — warm pinks for a warm skin undertone, and blue-based pinks for a cooler undertone. If you have a neutral undertone then you’re lucky, you can pretty much pull off anything!

 

Emilia Clarke in Balmain

Gemma Chan in Valentino couture

Helen Mirren in Schiaparelli

Kacey Musgraves in Giambatista Valli

Kiki Layne in Atelier Versace

