PINK WAS THE NEW BLACK AT THE 2019 OSCARS

Our timeline is filled with pictures from the red carpet of the 91st Academy Awards and we can’t help but notice a selection of blush hues donned by the A-listers. This romantic shade may seem soft, but do not underestimate the visual impact, if done right. If you’re feeling a bit lost on which shade of pink to go for, try to match it to the undertone of your skin — warm pinks for a warm skin undertone, and blue-based pinks for a cooler undertone. If you have a neutral undertone then you’re lucky, you can pretty much pull off anything!