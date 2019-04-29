Top 10 Serums You Need To Try

We’ve got you our tops picks of serums to help treat all types of concerns. From hydration, to sculpting, and even protection from pollution, we have it all. Serums are now a crucial part to take note off and if you haven’t already tried it, now’s the time!
Fully Antioxidant
If you’re always out of the office, be sure to protect your skin from free radicals and constantly keep your skin hydrated. Aesop Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Facial Treatment, RM190 (15ml), will help you do so with its nine antioxidant ingredients such as parsley and blackcurrant seed and blue chamomile. Best to use three times a week with three to five drops.