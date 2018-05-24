Navigation

Tiffany & Co.’s New Collection Will Make You Believe in Dreams

Fashion & Beauty
Womens Weekly
May 24, 2018
By Zee Zaki

Have you picked up your morning coffee and croissant today to have them at Tiffany’s? Well we wish we could too just like how Holly Golightly or Audrey Hepburn did in her little black dress. But recently models and Hollywood actresses were in New York City for the debut of the latest jewelry brand collection, Tiffany Paper Flowers and premiers its new campaign, ‘Believe in Dreams’ starring Elle Fanning at the iconic 5th Avenue flagship store.

Some of the stars spotted at the launch were models Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Doutzen Kroes and actresses Elle Fanning herself, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Sarah Poulson, Yara Shahidi and famous dancer Maddie Ziegler. S0me of the pieces of the collection are worn by the stars that night alongside designer outfits.

The Tiffany Flowers collection will be available in Tiffany & Co. Malaysia in September 2018.

BFA_24014_2895419

Naomi Campbell

954415556_web

Kendall Jenner

BFA_24014_2895365

Elle Fanning

BFA_24014_2895379

Zendaya

BFA_24014_2895369

Sarah Poulson

BFA_24014_2895388

Hailey Baldwin

BFA_24013_2895598

Maddie Ziegler

BFA_24014_2895397

Doutzen Kroes

BFA_24014_2895407

Michelle Williams

