Tiffany & Co.’s New Collection Will Make You Believe in Dreams

Have you picked up your morning coffee and croissant today to have them at Tiffany’s? Well we wish we could too just like how Holly Golightly or Audrey Hepburn did in her little black dress. But recently models and Hollywood actresses were in New York City for the debut of the latest jewelry brand collection, Tiffany Paper Flowers and premiers its new campaign, ‘Believe in Dreams’ starring Elle Fanning at the iconic 5th Avenue flagship store.

Some of the stars spotted at the launch were models Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Doutzen Kroes and actresses Elle Fanning herself, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Sarah Poulson, Yara Shahidi and famous dancer Maddie Ziegler. S0me of the pieces of the collection are worn by the stars that night alongside designer outfits.

The Tiffany Flowers collection will be available in Tiffany & Co. Malaysia in September 2018.