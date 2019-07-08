Things You Need to Know Before Styling Your Hair

Bet there were times when you walk into the salon wanting to get your dream hairstyle, only to walk out looking the total opposite of what you’d imagined! Ugh, we know the pain of hair colours that look weird, or curls that just don’t play well with thinning hair! So we talked to hair experts Ivan Tong and Ellen Fong, both senior stylists from Number76. Here’s what they say you need to know before styling your hair.