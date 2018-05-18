The Ultimate Luxury Skincare Regime

When it comes to your skincare regimen, it’s important to listen to your skin and have the luxury of tailoring the products you use to your unique concerns. The good news is, you can with the Swiss line Cell Shock Luxe-Lift line.

LET’S TALK CREAMS

The Luxe-Lift Creams is a glamorous collection of moisturisers that battle the loss of elasticity. In just one jar are high concentrations of potent nutrients such as pure marine collagen, silk and gold complex, Cellactel 2 Complex, and Bio-Mimetic Growth Factors 3%. All three different textures will provide the same lifting, line reducing and rejuvenating results – whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong.