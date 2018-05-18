Navigation

The Ultimate Luxury Skincare Regime

Pamper your skin with the Swiss line Cell Shock Luxe-Lift Creams and Overnight Balm – bespoke skincare that provides for...
May 18, 2018
By Amanda Soh
When it comes to your  skincare regimen, it’s important to listen to your skin and have the luxury of tailoring the products you use to your unique concerns. The good news is, you can with the Swiss line Cell Shock Luxe-Lift line.

LET’S TALK CREAMS

The Luxe-Lift Creams is a glamorous collection of moisturisers that battle the loss of elasticity. In just one jar are high concentrations of potent nutrients such as pure marine collagen, silk and gold complex, Cellactel 2 Complex, and Bio-Mimetic Growth Factors 3%. All three different textures will provide the same lifting, line reducing and rejuvenating results – whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong.

THE LUXE-LIFT OVERNIGHT BALM

Deeply penetrates and nurtures very dry skin in cold weather and highly polluted areas. Do note that it’s not advised for oily or combination skin as it has a proclivity to oiliness.

Luxe-Lift Light Cream

The lightweight texture is perfect for combination to oily skin, as well as mature skin, prone to oiliness, due to age-related changes and/or warm climates.

Luxe-Lift Rich Cream 

A dewy and silky texture for dry or dehydrated skin, regardless of weather conditions.

Luxe-Lift Very Rich Cream

Its velvety finish works amazingly on very dry skin, especially for those suffering from dryness caused by hormonal imbalance.

