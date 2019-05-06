The Secret To Smooth and Glowing Skin

When it comes to skin care routines, you have your basic cleanse, tone and moisturise, and then you have your 9-step K-Beauty regime. The latter might strike terror into the hearts of busy boss babes on the go, but is essential if you’re looking to attain super-smooth and clear, healthy-looking skin. The 9- or 10-step beauty regime is popular because Korean stars with their smooth and almost translucent-looking skin, and entails the following products: cleanser, exfoliator, toner, essence, serum, eye cream, face mask, night cream, and moisturiser.

Out of all the products in this regime, one product you could add to your basic routine to boost skin clarity is the essence. The essence basically preps your skin so that it can absorb your moisturiser better. However, the product itself usually contains ingredients that help address a few skin problems and helps brighten and smoothen out skin as well.

If you’re thinking of adding an essence to you daily skin care routine, here are some essences that are currently in the market to look out for:-