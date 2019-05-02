The New Sunglasses Silhouette To Rock This Raya

It’s a retro revival with a twist with the collaboration between Italian fashion house Fendi and Korean eyewear designer Gentle Monster. The “Gentle Fendi” collection of sunglasses displays a balance between the design style of both brands, in a cool piece that is already being seen on uber-fashionable stars. This is one piece you might want to add to your Raya outfit.

The unisex design comes in two styles: Gentle Fendi No.1 is a metal-and-acetate piece that explores the trend of small shapes and bold logos. Taking the classic cat-eye glasses as inspiration, the lenses hang off the bar in an unexpected way, making any onlooker look twice to check out the illusion. The wearer of the glasses have their trendsetter status sealed.

Meanwhile, Gentle Fendi No.2 incorporates the laid-back vibe of the round glasses but makes it bolder. It’s a real statement fashion piece that also happens to be practical. Because it’s always practical to shield your eyes in style.

The Gentle Fendi Capsule Collection will be available at Fendi and Gentle Monster boutiques from early May 2019. This includes Kuala Lumpur boutiques and elsewhere in Malaysia. You may also find them at select optic stores worldwide. Safilo is the manufacturer and distributor of the glasses.

