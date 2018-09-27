The New Fendi SS19 Bags Are Stylish Yet Practical

Milan Fashion Week 2018 saw Fendi present their Spring Summer 2019 Women’s collection and we are in love with everything designed by the esteemed Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi.

The theme is decidedly utilitarian chic, although with soft lines. Accessories and even jackets incorporate different pockets for your gadgets and other small accoutrements. Clothing for the urban jungle, indeed.

The Fendi SS19 colour palette mirrors minerals and other elements of the natural world. A lot of khaki can be seen, along with sage, cognac, burgundy, tangerine, white and sand, as well as the odd denim. Denim is rugged, after all, and practical for almost any situation.

While Lagerfeld’s SS19 collection played up the colours of nature, the Fendi SS19 Accessories Collection by Silvia Venturini Fendi is more “urban” than “jungle”.

Shoes and bags come in neon pinks, greens and blues, and bright oranges and purples. The iconic Peekaboo bag comes in the DeFender waterproof shell and features interchangeable handles. Of course, utility pockets are the embellishment du jour at the Fendi SS19 show, and frankly, it’s about time they’re stylishly incorporated into something stylish.

Meanwhile, Fendi’s Baguette is back, bedazzled in sequins and featuring a new oversized shape in soft-looking leather. The effect is understated laid-back luxe and we approve.

Fendi SS19 Women’s Collection