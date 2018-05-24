The Correct Way To Clean Your Makeup Brushes

Do you know if you have been cleaning your makeup brushes correctly all this while? Have you even ever cleaned them at all? If you haven’t, we totally understand! Not only does it seem kind of complicated with the fragile bristles that might come off, washing your brush might also cause it to actually fall off the handle if water seeps into the metal ferrule clamp and dislodges the glue.

There’s also the concern that the brush may not dry in time for you to use it the next day. So you keep it aside first while you figure out the best way to clean it, all the while harbouring dirt and bacteria in the uncleaned brush.

Well, it’s time to change this with these tips and tools for cleaning your makeup brushes the correct way.

How A Professional Makeup Artist Does It

Irish YouTuber and professional makeup artist Eimer McElhorn shared the easiest and cheapest way to thoroughly clean your makeup brushes on her YouTube channel. All you need is running water from a tap, a gentle hair shampoo, like baby shampoo, and the palm of your hand.

McElhorn suggests squeezing a small dollop of shampoo on your palm, and then swirling the wetted brush around until all the bristles are covered in shampoo. Be careful not to let water seep into the top of the metal clamp (called the ferrule) that joins the bristles to the handle, as water can dislodge the glue holding them together.

Then, further lather the shampoo by running the brush back and forth over your fingers for a more thorough scrub, and then do this under running water to rinse it. If there is no more makeup residue or soap suds in your brush, it’s now clean!

Squeeze out the excess water with your finger and thumb before laying the brush on a towel that is rolled up partially to let it dry. Have the handle lie on the higher, rolled up part with the bristles downwards to ensure water doesn’t seep into the ferrule.

Extra tip: Using hot water and can’t swish on your palm? Swirl your brush on a large piece of Lego instead. Consider it payback for all the times you accidentally stepped on the little bricks on the floor.

The Easy Way With A Washing Machine For Makeup Brushes

Beauty vlogger Amy-Rose Walker alerted us to a little gadget that cleans and dries your brush in 20 seconds. It’s called the Stylpro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer and is available at the Stylpro website:

Other Tools of the Trade:

Text by Reza Zurien