The Chicest New Bags This Season

If you think your personal style needs some sprucing up, we recommend a new signature bag that plays up your taste and personality. Here’s a roundup of the latest It bags that might be just perfect for you.

Coach X Selena

Malaysian star Fazura sports a cute and quirky look in a lavender ensemble accessorised with a Selena Bunny Belt Bag worn crossbody-style instead of around the waist.

Fendi Mania

Spanish model Sita Abellan rocks one of the latest bags from the Fendi Mania capsule collection, launching 17 October. The playful collection distinctly features the cheeky reimagined Fendi logo created by Instagram artist, Hey Reilly.

Carolina Herrera

Korean actress Park Min-young was spotted wearing Carolina Herrera, with a Carolina Herrera Initials Insignia Mini Cross Body bag slung ever so casually.

Dior

Take a page from fashionista Chiara Ferragni’s book and add a dash of muted colour to a soft monotone ensemble for a subtle yet statement-making look. The mini Dior Saddle Bag in moss green really makes the outfit.

Prada

The Saffiano Mini Bag from Prada injects a little playfulness to any outfit with its printed graphics. It’s a shape that just says “cool and irreverent”.

Gucci

Chinese actress Ni Ni of Rise of the Phoenixes fame is all vintage-chic vibes in her eclectic get-up, clutching the Sylvie GG Velvet Mini Bag from the Gucci 2019 Cruise collection.

Kate Spade

This White Rock Road Mini Suede Sam from Kate Spade gives a bit of a boost to Victoria Justice’s gray suit.

Anya Hindmarch

How’s this for quirky? Use a cloud for a bag! Or a cloud-like bag from Anya Hindmarch. So cute!

And here’s a few more of the latest It bags to consider to add to your colletion: