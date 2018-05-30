The Bra That Gives You 0 Feels!

Ever find yourself reaching into your top to adjust your bra straps while cooking or twisting the underwire to make sure your breasts aren’t squeezed to allow breathing when you’re wearing your Raya outfits? There’s nothing that a woman want more than being able to feel comfortable with what’s underneath her clothing especially during the busy month of Ramadan and Syawal.

Now thanks to Sloggi’s new revolutionary ZERO Feel Spring Summer 2018 Collection, you can finally bid goodbye to tight bra imprints and red marks on your chest area because it offers super softness with 360 degree stretch for complete freedom of movement!

Sloggi features the innovative Japanese 40-gauge fabric where ZERO Feel uses unique technology to offer outstanding softness with 360 degree stretch as well as a complete absence of seams or labels to prevent skin marks and irritations.

Not only are you getting comfort, but Sloggi is enhancing the female body outline by including a three-dimensional silhouette with molded cups and perfectly-shaped removable pads. You will no longer find yourself struggling to fit your ‘tatas’ into your bra while preparing delicious breaking fast dishes for the family or when attending Raya open houses in your new Raya clothing.

If you want to experience Sloggi’s ZERO Feel Spring Summer 2018 Collection yourself, they are giving away 3 sets and you could be one of the lucky winners. Just simply log on to their website www.sloggi.com or visit their Facebook/Instagram page at @sloggiMalaysia. View the collection in different colors that will suit your mood!