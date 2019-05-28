Navigation

Your Daily Dose Of Vitamin C For Beauty

Brighten up your skin and protect it from free radicals with vitamin C products.
May 28, 2019
By Stephanie De Souza

Get your daily dose of vitamin C for your skin in the palm of your hand and fingertips. Vitamin C isn’t just accessible to our body when we consume, many brands in the beauty industry infuse it in their products.

Vitamin C brightens up your face while helping to even out skin tone. It is a great antioxidant that does wonders for your skin, too. Bear in mind, though, that vitamin C is an acid ingredient therefore a small amount is enough to do wonders. In our time and weather, vitamin C is crucial and is a must for smooth and beautiful skin.

Go ahead and indulge in these products and achieve radiant youthful skin with vitamin C!

Murad Hydro-Dynamic Quenching Essence, RM428

This hydrating essence helps to achieve soft and supple skin with a botanical blend of watermelon and apple, which are also highly moisturising.

