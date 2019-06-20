Shop The Latest Eye Makeup In Malaysia

The Body Shop Paint in Colour Eyeshadow Palette, RM109

Compact and easy to carry around with you, this palette gives you eye looks for day and night. It has your everyday nudes for work, as well nudes as more vibrant colours for special occasions. Apply the metallic and shimmery shades last.

Laneige Slim-Hard Auto-Brow Pencil, RM50

Shape your brows and give it a clean sweep with Laneige’s newest brow pencil. It has the same texture as a wooden pencil, but delivers natural colour even after multiple applications.

Fenty Beauty Baecae Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trios, RM145 (Limited Edition)

Be conventional, or do something totally different with your eye makeup. Fenty’s Vivid Liquid Eyeliners give you the flexibility to choose. Start out with the pastel colours if the electric shades seem intimidating. The small brush glides on super-smoothly for precise drawing, and dries off matte.