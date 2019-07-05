5 New Serums To Make Your Skin Glow Like A Celebrity’s

This new batch of serums can help your skin glow like that of fresh-faced hallyu star Suzy Bae, or local darling Thanuja Ananthan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 숮이 💄💅👡👠🎀👙🌂👗🌂🎀💋💌 (@skuukzky) on May 16, 2019 at 5:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T H A N U J A (@thanujaananthan) on Jun 11, 2019 at 5:35am PDT

Serums contain concentrated amounts of active ingredients such as vitamins, which are essential for skin cell repair and growth. As the molecules of a serum are smaller compared to those in moisturiser, the serum penetrates more deeply. Hence, nourishing from within. Incorporating serums into your skincare routine is thus important in achieving greater radiance.

1. Fresh Vitamin Nectar Glow Juice Antioxidant Face Serum, RM130 for 15ml

Feed your skin with all the nutrients and minerals it needs to glow. Infused with coconut oil as well as vitamins C and E, the ingredients’ properties remain intact till application. Once landed on your skin, they work their magic by bestowing a flash of radiance. Suitable for all types of skin. Available in Sephora stores from 18th July 2019.

2. Innisfree Jeju Pomegranate Revitalizing Serum, RM120 for 50ml

The all-new Jeju Pomegranate Revitalizing Serum is lightweight and contains pomegranate seed oil. It acts as an antioxidant, protecting the skin from damage, besides amplifying radiance. The addition of Jeju pomegranate juice prevents sagging and restores the skin’s texture. Fun fact: pomegranate seeds are reportedly 3.4 times more concentrated with actives than the flesh itself. Moreover, the pomegranate seeds’ peel is 10.4 times more concentrated, serving as the main source of anti-ageing and brightening properties.

3. Neal’s Yard Remedies Frankincense Intense Hand Treatment Serum, RM259 for 50ml

A multi-action serum, this evens out your skin tone and leaves your skin feeling soft and supple. It’s formulated with restoring ribose and sodium hyaluronate to greatly plump up the skin. This hand serum is highly rich in fatty acids from organic rosehip oil, and infused with antioxidant-rich turmeric to target age spots. It also acts as a healing tonic by stimulating a sense of relaxation when inhaled. Apply twice a day, in the morning and evening.

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles with this retinol-filled serum. It hydrates, smooths, and evens out texture — besides enhancing elasticity. Wild decidous rose extract boosts the production of hyaluronic acid, which serves as a plumping agent. Apply before sunscreen in the morning, and before sleeping at night. Do not use it together with any other products containing retinol. It’s said to unveil bouncier skin in just four weeks. Goodbye, fine lines!

5. Dr. Wu Glutalight™ Whitening Eye Serum, RM179 (15ml)

Want to get rid of panda eyes? Try Dr. Wu Glutalight Whitening Eye Serum. This lightweight serum from a leading Taiwanese skincare brand not only fades dark circles, but also improves firmness. It’s acid-free and can be safely used during the day. Suitable for sensitive skin types.

Also read: Physical Exfoliators That Don’t Ruin Your Skin