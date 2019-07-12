New Beauty And Fashion Stores In KL!

Fans of everything beauty and fashion, get ready to fall in love. These brands just opened new stores, at a location that’s perhaps nearer to you! Find out where to splurge this coming pay day.

Innisfree, One Utama & AEON Shah Alam

Achieve flawless, glass-like skin with one of our favourite Korean brands, Innisfree! They just opened up two more stores here: in One Utama, Bandar Utama, and AEON, Shah Alam. Treat your skin to their latest Super Volcanic Clay Mousse Mask 2X (a special BT21 edition is available while stocks last), RM82. The mousse mask is reformulated with a new ingredient, Jeju Volcanic Cluster Sphere, to give it double the absorption power to remove excess sebum and dirt.