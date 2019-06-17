New Base Makeup To Kick-Start Clear, Glowing Skin

It starts with a good base

You’ve heard that a good foundation is the key to success — and here, by ‘foundation’, we mean your skin. Before layering on makeup, it’s important to take time to prep the skin and start with base makeup.

/skin regimen/ 1.0 tea tree booster complements the four existing boosters in the brand’s skincare line. This one, in particular, is great if you’re struggling with enlarged pores and acne. To be used before your cream, serum, or foundation, this booster can also be applied directly onto pimples as an intensive treatment. Don’t forget to use sun protection afterwards as it may increase your skin’s photosensitivity. The 1.0 tea tree booster retails for RM488.

If you’re struggling with dry, uneven and dull-looking skin, then this is our pick. The Kanebo Illuminating Serum not only targets dark spots and uneven skin tone, it also makes skin more refined and radiant. It’s available in two sizes, 30ml for RM520 and 50ml for RM800.

