Healthy And Polished Nails Before Raya

Your nails are an important part of your presentation to the world. There are a few common nail problems that people tend to close an eye to but if you care about your nail condition, you shouldn't. Often people question about nails splitting, cracking, ridging, discolouration or white spots on their nails. While the main concern is often about appearance of the nails, the state of your nails can also say a lot about your general health.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a common skin condition that people have. Almost up to 50 percent of psoriasis sufferers have their fingernails and toenails affected. However, most of the time the fingernails are more commonly involve. Common effects of psoriasis include pitting, thickness, lines, ridges and lifting of the nail from the nail bed. This usually requires specialist advice from a dermatologist.

Fungal Infection

A fungal infection in a nail can appear as yellow discolouration. Sometimes, it is seen in the lifting of the end of the nail from the nail bed or thickening of the nail. In some cases, the nail can be completely destroyed. You can treat the condition with an over-the-counter, anti-fungal nail polish containing terbinafine. More intensive infections need oral anti-fungal tablets.

Brittle Nails

Brittle nails are a reasonably common problem, primarily of cosmetic significance. There may be ridging along the length of the nail and splitting of the end of the nail. Repeated wetting and drying is the most common cause. Chemicals, detergents and alkalis can also cause brittle nails.

Artificial nails, sculptured nails and gel nails

Artificial, sculptured and gel nails use chemicals to cover the nails. This can be a useful temporary measure for nail biting or to improve the appearance of damaged nails. Some techniques roughen the nail surface. The chemicals may cause allergic contact dermatitis and some techniques can damage the nail surface or the soft tissues around the nails.

Where to get a quick nail update: