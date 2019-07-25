How A-List Celebs Maintain Plump Skin In Their 30s, 40s and 50s

Celebs like Halle Berry, Miranda Kerr and Chrissy Teigen are all about skincare! Their well-maintained good looks can be partly chalked up to having healthy and radiant skin. And that, ladies, starts from a good skincare routine. Holding in water and moisture within the skin is crucial. This is because as we age, our skin’s ability to retain water decreases.

Fortunately, these new moisturises can help. Some have a heavier texture that’s great for dry skin, while others will nourish without turning greasy by mid-day. They feature different ingredients, too, targeting individual preferences and skin issues.

Made with organic carrots, this vegan moisturiser locks in moisture for up to 72 hours while keeping out pollutants. It leaves skin feeling soft and glowing. Coming from a brand known for being green, the packaging is 100 percent recyclable!

The start of this night cream is Japanese fermented white rice — rich in vitamins, amino acids and natural moisturising properties. Hada Labo’s Kouji range is suitable for all skin types as it’s free from fragrances, colourants and mineral oils.

Reformulated with more technologies, the Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream Ex improves skin’s moisture layer. It’s Moisture Tight Matrix feature contains pseudo skin lipid components, stretching out a tight-fitting barrier to lock in moisture throughout the day. Great for those with normal to dry skin.

A lightweight moisturiser in a gel finish, the quintuple hyaluronic acid complex is boosted with vitamins and minerals that help replenish and nourish skin. It’s multiple floral blend also soothes redness for a healthier complexion.

