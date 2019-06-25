Some beauty brands aren’t only about being natural, but also being green. Whether it’s recycling, building bio-bridges or caring for endangered animals, they make nature a top priority.

Did you know that Malaysia is currently ranked the eighth worst country in the world for plastic waste? Work to improve the stats with these beauty brands that give back to nature.

All about recycling:

Enjoy your favourite body butters and lotions while knowing that you’re doing your part for the environment. The Body Shop is launching its first Community Trade recycled plastic project with Plastics For Change together with Hasiru Dala Innovations, starting on World Fair Trade Day 2019. By using using recycled plastics for its 250ml-sized hair care bottles, The Body Shop will purchase 250 tonnes of Community Trade recycled products from waste pickers in India to use in nearly three million bottles.

The Body Shop Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Shampoo, RM39.

2. Another well-known green beauty brand is L’Occitane. It’s Big Little Things recycling programme helps to reduce waste globally. Together with iCYCLE Malaysia, L’Occitane encourages all consumers to bring back any full-sized recyclable bottles. In return, you get to collect digital stamps and will receive L’Occitane products based on the number of stamps you’ve accumulated!

L’Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate, RM230.

All about preserving:

Love Beauty And Planet just landed on our shores with five hair and body care ranges to address various concerns. Known for being organic and green, the brand will give back to nature by working with the non-profit Malaysian Nature Society (MNS). With every purchase, RM1 will be donated to MNS for the conservation of Malayan Tapirs.

Love Beauty And Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Body Wash, RM27.

We can also help to preserve the Earth by cutting back on plastic use throughout the day. Here are three simple habits to start with:

Say no to plastic straws by bringing your own metal straws instead. They cost no more than RM15 and can last a long time. Bring your own recyclable shopping bag to store your purchases in, including groceries. Pack food and drinks in your own resuable containers.

