Ask The Expert: What Exactly Is ‘Clean’ Sunscreen?

What inspired you to start your own clean sunscreen brand?

Holly: I saw an opportunity to change the way the world thinks about sunscreen after a close friend of mine was diagnosed with skin cancer, when we were in our early 30s. From my research, I learnt that the number one reason why people didn’t wear sunscreen was because it didn’t feel good on their skin. I also love to create and was super inspired to fill the void in the market for a feel-good, ingredient-conscious, clean product: an SPF that everyone would actually want to wear daily.

With Supergoop! believing that “sunscreen shouldn’t be a chore”, are the brand’s sunscreens easier to use than others?

Holly: Yes! We infuse sunscreen into your favorite skincare and makeup products that you already use and love. Such as primers, moisturizers and more; so that you literally get the best of both worlds. All of our products feel amazing and really nourish the skin, too.

How many times can sunscreen be reapplied in a day?

Holly: The rule of thumb is to reapply SPF every two hours of the day because it fades and degrades over time, even if you’re just sitting at your desk. So if you apply SPF in the morning before you head out, then you could reapply it up to five times throughout the day.

Are there hard and fast rules in finding the right clean sunscreen?

Holly: Finding the perfect sunscreen is an extremely personal thing. Each and every person’s skin type and tone is totally unique to them, and that’s why I’ve always believed in creating both clean chemical and 100% mineral SPF options for people to choose from. Because what works for me might not work for you. Here are some general rules of the road that you might find helpful:

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, I love our new Zincscreen 100% Mineral Lotion SPF 40 for everyday wear. It’s a gentle, lightweight lotion that you can use as the last step of your skincare routine, before makeup. I also love our Play 100% Mineral Lotion with SPF 50, for face and body, on days where you’re more active at the beach or outside.

From left: Supergoop! ZincScreen 100% Mineral Lotion SPF 40, RM180; Supergoop! PLAY 100% Mineral Lotion SPF 50, RM155.

If you have normal skin, I love our invisible primer with SPF, Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40. And our Everyday Sunscreen SPF 50 is a great formula, for face and body, if you happen to be swimming or sweating. It’s fast-absorbing on all skin tones and water-resistant for 80 minutes.

From left: Supergoop! Unseen Suncreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40, RM134; Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen SPF 50, RM78.

If you have dry skin, then I love our super-hydrating daily moisturiser with SPF 40, Superscreen.

Supergoop! Daily Mosturizer SPF 40 PA+++, RM155.