4 Niche Perfumes You Can Now Get In Malaysia

To quote the ultimate style icon, Coco Chanel, “No elegance is possible without perfume. It is the unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory.” I couldn’t agree more! To us, the people who share this sentiment, running into someone with the same outfit is less awkward than running into someone wearing the same scent.

Finding an exceptional scent that goes with our body chemistry is not easy. Often, to play it safe, we turn to the conventional names. So here, we round up a list of distinct fragrances all the way from Europe, which you can now find in Amaris. The luxury fragrance retailer, located at Isetan KLCC and Isetan One Utama, houses a carefully curated collection of niche perfumes.