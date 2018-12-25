The Teas To Drink For Beautiful Skin

External factors aside, how you feel on the inside affects the condition of your skin. Try adding teas to your diet for healthier skin from within.

Green Tea

Battle signs of ageing caused by the sun and reduce your risk of skin cancer with green tea. It contains free-radical-fighting catechins, including EGCG, a powerful antioxidant. Drinking it may be helpful in reducing skin damage and the formation of wrinkles, as it encourages the thriving of healthy skin cells.

Chamomile Tea

Trouble sleeping at night results in dull and easily irritated skin. Besides being a sleeping aid, chamomile’s relaxing properties can calm redness and sensitivity. It’s also full of quercetin, which protects your skin from sun damage. You may even find that it helps to place the tea bags over puffy, dark-circled eyes.

Rooibos Tea

This red tea originating from South Africa is full of anti-inflammatory properties – great for treating skin affected by eczema and acne. Ageing skin can also benefit from it, thanks to an anti-ageing enzyme that fights wrinkles by neutralising free radicals. Sip on it without worries if you’re health-conscious as it’s caffeine-free.

Ginger Tea

Anti-inflammatory ginger tea is not only good for digestion but also healthier skin, as acne is sometimes associated with digestive problems. It’ll also warm up your body and keep colds away, so you can look your best.

Jasmine Tea

While you enjoy its uplifting aroma, know that every sip of this antibacterial and antiviral tea is contributing to keeping your immune system strong. Consuming it regularly may even help to balance your hormones, which in turn controls your skin’s oil production.

