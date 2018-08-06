SWAROVSKI CELEBRATES 90 YEARS OF MICKEY

Navigation

August 6, 2018
By Sabrina Salehuddin

In celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th Anniversary this year, Swarovski unveils their latest Disney collection and this season celebrates Mickey Mouse who has been bringing joy to people of all ages since his debut in Steamboat Willie in 1928.

Swarovski Mickey 90th anniversary

Each of this Mickey & Friends limited-edition Crystal Creations piece is engraved with a unique number and delivered in a premium blue suitcase with a certificate of authenticity.

 

The highlight of the season? It’s the stunning limited-edition Mickey & Friends masterpiece! With only 250 pieces available worldwide, this Crystal Creation gem will be a treasured collectible for true Mickey fans and it brilliantly depicts Mickey Mouse alongside his friends Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto. Each piece features 45,000 Swarovski crystals, hand-set by Swarovski artisans in the Pontiage technique, and takes 238 hours to complete.

You will be spoiled for choice with a brilliant assortment of original works in the new Crystal Creations collection that celebrates the 90th anniversary of the world’s most famous mouse. The lovable characteristics of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their gang are re-imagined in a fresh new way with the modern jewellery collection. The designs feature playful details, golden metallic tones and the instantly recognisable silhouettes of the characters are embellished with black and red Swarovski crystal pavé.

We definitely can’t wait to try on the jewellery pieces! Just imagine donning your crisp white shirt and favourite denim and then adding a finishing touch with that gorgeous Y necklace for a quirky, minimalist look. We love, love, love the sparkly ornaments, too. And with the KL Fashion Week just around the corner, those Mickey Mouse mobile phone covers would definitely make a conversation starter!

rm469-Mickey & Minnie Y Necklace, Multi-colored, Rose gold plating (Medium)

Mickey & Minnie Y necklace in rose gold plating, RM469.

rm259-Mickey & Minnie Pierced Earrings, Black, Rose gold plating (Medium)

Mickey earrings in rose gold plating,  RM259.

rm259-Mickey Face Smartphone Case with integrated Bumper, iPhone® 8, Black (Medium)

iPhone 8 Mickey Face smartphone case with integrated bumper, RM259.

rm369-Mickey & Minnie Bracelet, Multi-colored, Mixed Plating (Medium)

Mickey & Minnie bracelet in mixed plating, RM369.

rm449-Minnie Bag Charm, Black, Stainless steel (Medium)

Minnie bag charm in stainless steel, RM449.

rm449-Mickey & Minnie Pendant, Multi-colored, Rose gold plating (Medium)

Mickey & Minnie pendant necklace in rose gold, RM449.

rm369-Mickey Body Smartphone Case with integrated Bumper, iPhone® 8, Black (Medium)

iPhone 8 Mickey Body smartphone case with integrated bumper,  RM369.

5446390_PNG

Minnie earrings in rose gold plating, RM259.

5301577_PNG (Medium)

Pluto crystal ornament, RM1,590.

5301576_PNG (Medium)

Goofy crystal ornament, RM2,090.

