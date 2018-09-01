SUUNTO 9: A MULTISPORT GPS WATCH WITH OUTSTANDING BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

Designed for athletes who demand the best from their sports watch, Suunto 9 delivers an amazing battery life – up to 120 hours with GPS and an intelligent battery life management system with smart reminders to ensure your watch will last just as long as you need it to! If you are in the look for a new watch, then be sure to consider this! Here’s why:

Intelligent battery technology with smart reminders

Three predefined battery modes – Performance, Endurance and Ultra – deliver from 25 hours to up to 120 hours of recording time with GPS tracking on. Other than that, you can create custom battery modes to best suit your needs. When you start a recording, you’ll get an estimate of how much battery life you have left with the current mode. If it’s not enough, switch to another mode at any time. Suunto 9 uses smart reminders to help you ensure you have enough battery for your next adventure and if the watch notices you are running low on battery during an exercise, it will automatically suggest changing to a different battery mode!

Suited for even in the toughest conditions

Since the watch is designed to meet the demands of professional athletes, the Suunto 9 was put to the test to go through various elements and forces including drop, freeze/thaw, humidity and immersion. This tough boy can pretty much face anything!

Stay connected

Pair Suunto 9 with the new Suunto app to track all your adventures, as well as follow your long-term trends, including daily activity and sleep. The smart mobile connection keeps you on top of your daily business with incoming call alerts, messages and notifications to your watch. Suunto app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

Now available is Suunto 9 Baro in two alternative colours: black and white, the watch retails at RM2,699. For more information on Suunto 9, visit Solar Time boutiques and all fine watch retailers nationwide or learn more at www.suunto.com/suunto9.