Star-studded Buka Puasa With Dato’ Seri Dr Farah Khan

On 23rd May 2018, the president and founder of The Melium Group, Dato’ Seri Dr Farah Khan, hosted friends of Melium — including customers, business partners and members of the media — for buka puasa at destination restaurant Mama San KL, the international concept establishment that specialises in Southeast Asian cuisines.

“It was simply our way of thanking all the people who have supported us through the years,” says Dato’ Seri Dr Farah. “Ramadhan is a very special time as it encourages mindfulness and gratitude, and hosting this buka puasa dinner was our way of upholding, and staying true to, these values.”

The evening ended on a light and whimsical note with cake tray bearers from DOME Café, the café concept launched by Melium 23 years ago, regaling guests with after-dinner treats such as the famous Dome Caramel Macadamia Cheese Cake and the all-new Sundaes selection, a myriad of delicious ice cream with catchy names like ‘Cheeky Monkey’, fresh fruit salad, raspberry jelly, topped with banana, vanilla ice cream and a delightful chocolate frog, taking guests right back to childhood in an instant.