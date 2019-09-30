Out Now: Sometime By Asian Designers’ Collaboration with Dato’ Rizalman

If you’re a fan of bucket bags, the Ribucket brings out the flair of its wearer with a touch of haute couture that just as easily lends itself to casual wear. The bag features a stylish top handle for easy grasping, as well as a long strap to sling on shoulders. This piece comes in six colours: black, dark orange, eggshell, maroon, navy, and olive.

The flats, Riflats, is one of the pieces that Dato’ Rizalman is really excited about. “It’s my first shoe collaboration with Sometime. (I’ve) definitely waited a long time for Nicole (Sometime’s head of product) to get into the shoe business!” He adds that the design is made to empower women who are extremely busy hitting the ground running, hence the wide front and well-padded soles. The Riflats are available in black, brown, nude and pink.