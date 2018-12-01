SNOOPY AND MICKEY ARE JOINING LEVI’S® FOR THE HOLIDAYS

This festive season, Levi’s® offers you a whole new collection that makes us go down memory lane with some of our iconic friends. Say hello to Snoopy and Mickey who are joining us for this holiday with Levi’s®! As the holiday period approaches, we highlight three collections that are sure to brighten everyone’s mood:

Mickey Meets Levi’s®

Okay.. How cute is this?! In celebration of Mickey’s 90th Anniversary, the two original brands join forces to debut their first ever collaboration, the Mickey x Levi’s® collection. From graphic tees to Levi’s® timeless Trucker jackets and even baseball caps, these will be the collectibles to-die-for for any Levi’s® or Disney fan! The Mickey x Levi’s® collection is available in stores and set to retail from RM69 to RM299.