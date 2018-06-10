Sephora wants to do your Raya makeup for you!

Afraid you won’t have time to do your own makeup this Hari Raya or feeling like you need a fresh look for the festive season? Sephora Malaysia has got you covered with a complimentary makeup service – especially for you!

Sephora Malaysia has chosen three distinct looks that are not only trendy but will make any woman look outstanding. These free services offered as part of Sephora’s Blooming Beauty Campaign and with this, they’ve roped in Malaysian beauty influencers/YouTubers to help model and carry the glam looks. Happy to be a part of this beauty campaign are Farhanah Firdaus, Aisha Liyana and Fyra Alyahya.

Choose among Pretty in Pink, Glam in Green or Bold in Blue according to your liking or whichever that best matches your Raya outfit. The Blooming Beauty Campaign is available from May 24 till June 20 so head on over to any Sephora store nationwide and let them help you glam up.

On top of that, all Sephora members get to enjoy an exclusive gift where you can get a set of Duit Raya packets and RM15 off on their next in-app purchase when you spend RM150 and more! To find out further details and bring home exclusive gifts, visit any Sephora stores. Have a closer look at the three trendy looks down below to help you make a decision ahead. What are you waiting for? Go get your free glam makeover!