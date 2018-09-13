Selfie-Ready Makeup Tutorial By Xiaomi X Duck

When you want to snap that perfect selfie, getting all dolled up is a good idea to get that professional-looking shot. As it’s a selfie, you’ll want to connect through your eyes in the photo. Learn how to enhance your natural beauty with a selfie-ready makeup tutorial by dUCk Cosmetic’s makeup ambassador, Noriana The Face Designer.

Noriana guided us through a step-by-step of her selfie-ready makeup tutorial during the launch of the new Xiaomi Mi A2 phone recently. Held at the dUCk Cosmetics store at Pavilion KL, the selfie-ready makeup tutorial session was a perfect accompaniment to the launch.

Here’s the video for the Selfie-Ready Makeup Tutorial at the Xiaomi X dUCk Cosmetices event:-

The Xiaomi Mi A2

The new Xiaomi Mi A2 has a cool selfie feature that automatically focuses on your face while providing depth-of-field to your background. Thus, you’re definitely the main feature in your selfie with just a snap of the phone’s camera.

Features of the Xiaomi Mi A2:-

12MP + 20MP rear AI dual camera and a 20MP front camera

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 SoC with the powerful Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE)

Unlimited high quality photo storage with Google Photos

Pricing:-

RM999 for the 4GB+64GB version

RM1199 for the 6GB+128GB

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Yes, there is a Lite version of the Mi A2, too. It’s slightly smaller, with the following features:-

12MP + 5MP rear AI dual camera

utilises a 4,000mAh large battery

3GB + 32GB storage

Priced at RM699

Find the Xaiomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite at all authorised Mi Stores and online at Lazada.