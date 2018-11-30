Repair Your Jewellery At Tailored Jewel’s Service Hub

When you buy jewellery from a jewellery store or outlet, you can always bring it back to the shop to get it repaired or cleaned. However, this service is not readily available for items bought online. You would have to mail your items to the seller and wait for them to mail it back. And that’s if they offer cleaning and/or repair services. Well, now there is an easier way to access jewellery repair services in Petaling Jaya, with the opening of Tailored Jewel’s first service hub at Atria Damansara.

Established as an e-commerce jewellery brand in 2012, Tailored Jewel offers high-grade engagement and wedding bands at accessible prices on their website. The jewellery you order are also customisable online, where you can choose materials, size and even the carat size of the diamond.

Now, they have also launched their Everyday Jewellery collection of minimalist pieces for daily wear. Says Andrea Kee, Creative Director of Tailored Jewel, “We saw a gap in the jewellery market and found a way to bridge it. Now we’re able to offer meticulously crafted pieces that women can self-gift at very reasonable prices.”

Ranging in price from RM950 to RM1,350, Everyday Jewellery pieces can be tailored to your preference be it rose gold or white gold, what carat of diamond, and ring size.

Jewellery Repair Services At Tailored Jewel

With the opening of Tailored Jewel’s service hub, you can now bring any of your jewellery for cleaning or repairs at reasonable prices. The services is quick and easy. Just pop in their outlet in between shopping at Atria Damansara with your jewellery pieces of any brand and they’ll mail the refurbished pieces back to you. Now you can finally have that custom-made ring from London or Jaipur restored to its full glory.

Tailored Jewel’s Service Hub can be found at Atria Damansara Shopping Gallery, as per details:-

G08, Ground Floor, Atria Shopping Gallery, Damansara Jaya

Opening hours are from 10am to 10pm daily. For more information, do go to www.tailoredjewel.com.