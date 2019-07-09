Recycle Your Empties And Get Rewarded!

Dumping your empty bottles into the trash bin is not the only way to get rid of them. Give your beauty empties a second life and get rewarded! Even since the plastic pollution issue was brought to the light, consumers have been looking out for greener options. Much to our delight, these beauty brands make both healthy skin and a greener environment feasible.

M.A.C Cosmetics

Free lipstick, anyone? The ‘Back-to-M.A.C’ programme accepts returns of primary packaging* and by sending six of them back, you’ll get a free M.A.C lipstick of your choice (except for the Viva Glam Lipsticks)! And for you ladies who are too busy — or just too lazy — to leave your house, you can even do it online HERE!

Visit M.A.C for more details.

*Terms and conditions apply