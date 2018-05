Up your styling game even when you’re not showing skin with Marks & Spencer latest Raya offering, The Modest Collection. The featured contemporary style allows you to play mix and match and layer chicly – just the way we like it! With floral prints and seasonal colours in longer hemlines, high-neck tops and long-line tunics, you’ll be on your way to becoming an Insta style icon!

Available at KLCC, 1 Utama, The Gardens and KOMTAR JBCC.