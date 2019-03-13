Navigation

Quick And Easy Ways To Style And Care For Your Tresses

Find out how our writer saves her hair with minimal products!
March 13, 2019
By Nadhirah Othman

Not all of us are blessed with gorgeous, manageable locks. And let’s be honest, on some (or most!) days, we don’t even have the time to sit and blow dry, let alone straighten or curl our hair! However, there are days where you need to look presentable. Find out how you can achieve an effortlessly sleek look without compromising time!

Prep your hair

IGK Car Service Blow Out Balm, RM132 at Sephora

If you are going to use heat on your hair, it is best that you prep and protect your hair from the damage it can cause. This right here is a personal favourite because it is a multitasker — it’s a balm that protects from heat, adds shine, locks in moisture, provides hold and can even tame your frizz! Apply a small amount onto your hair (wet or dry) and add more if needed.

