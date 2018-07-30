Pretty Ballerina Flats To Last Daily Chores And Beyond

Every girl loves their comfy yet pretty ballerina flats as much as they love their sexy heels. We even know some that have a pair of ballerina flats in their tote while out socializing or travelling. Spoilt are we by choice as some of these flats come in interesting textures, details and shapes just like the ones in the Pretty Ballerinas Fall Winter 2018 collection.

Known for its finest of quality and huge array of styles and colours, the latest collection is even more comfortable to wear all day long. Crafted with the latest technology memory foam, it promises to make the last step of the day as comfortable as the first. This is possible as the new foam covers the whole foot bed of each shoe, in addition to the cushioned heel pad the brand has always used. Perfect, yes?

These treats for your tootsies are not only for casual takes and weekends, they’re also made for casual Fridays and even after-five affairs. Just imagine your crisp white shirt and structured pencil skirt with one of these punchy pairs!

The New Face Of Pretty Ballerinas

Pretty Ballerinas have also announced the new face (after Olivia Palermo last season) for Fall Winter 2018. Introducing aristocratic Peruvian bussineswoman, Alessandra de Osma Foy, who is based in Madrid. She was the star of one of the biggest society weddings of 2018, marrying Prince Christian of Hannover in Lima during a three day ceremony that included Kate Moss, as well as Eugene and Beatrice of York among the guest list.

The collection will be available in stores in August 2018 at The Gardens and Suria KLCC.