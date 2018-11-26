Poh Kong Launches A Tribute to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad

As a token of patriotism, Malaysia’s largest jewellery retail chain Poh Kong launches the Gold Note of Hope in the presence of the greatest leader of our nation, our Prime Minister, Yang Amat Berhormat, Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad.

His everlasting dedication and fighting spirit for our nation and its people inspired Poh Kong with the making of Gold Note of Hope. Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad hopes, with this initiative, to inspire others in the making the nation great again.

The Gold Note of Hope is priced at RM160, set to become a local special collectors’ item with the most Malaysian symbolisms engraved to it — like the Bunga Raya, Jalur Gemilang, and the portrait as well as autograph of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself.

On top of that, RM30 from each purchase of the Gold Note of Hope will be donated to Tabung Harapan with Poh Kong committing to contribute at least RM1 million by the end of this year!

The Gold Note of Hope available at all Poh Kong outlets – Poh Kong, Poh Kong Gallery, Diamond & Gold by Poh Kong, Diamond Boutique, Gold Boutique and Oro Bianco and online at Shopee.