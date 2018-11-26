Poh Kong Launches A Tribute to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad

As a token of patriotism, Malaysia’s largest jewellery retail chain Poh Kong launched the Gold Note of Hope in the presence of Prime Minister Yang Amat Berhormat Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad.

His everlasting dedication and fighting spirit inspired Poh Kong with the making of their Gold Note of Hope. Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad hopes, with this initiative, to inspire others in making the nation great again.

Priced at RM160, it’s set to become a local special collectors’ item with the most Malaysian symbols engraved on it. These incldue the bunga raya, Jalur Gemilang, and the portrait as well as autograph of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself.

On top of that, RM30 from each purchase will be donated to Tabung Harapan with Poh Kong committing to contribute at least RM1 million by the end of this year!

The Gold Note of Hope is available at all Poh Kong outlets – Poh Kong, Poh Kong Gallery, Diamond & Gold by Poh Kong, Diamond Boutique, Gold Boutique and Oro Bianco, and online at Shopee.

