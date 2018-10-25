Navigation

Pink Fashion Pieces In Support Of Breast Cancer Awareness

Carolina Herrera's pink pieces are perfect for October
October 25, 2018
By Zurien Onn

It’s been 10 years since fashion house Carolina Herrera first launched their campaign to raise awareness on breast cancer, CH PINK. The initiative serves to support, cheer up and pay homage to women diagnosed with the condition, as well as their loved ones. At the same time, they also raise funds for relevant research, including in the medical and pharmaceutical fields. Carolina Herrera has launched many campaigns that include creating awareness, spreading positivity and fundraising.

CH PINK 2018

This year, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also fondly known as Pinktober, the fashion house invites social media users to apply a pink CH PINK 2018 filter on their photos. If you’d like to apply this pink filter on your photo, get it from the Carolina Herrera website here. You’ll get a pretty pink effect on your photo while helping spread awareness about breast cancer.

CH PINK 2018

Pink Pieces For CH PINK 2018

The fashion house has also highlighted several pink pieces in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here are some of our favourite pink picks here.

CH Pink 2018 CH Insignia Initials

CH Insignia Initials Bag

CH Pink 2018 CH Victoria Insignia Bag

CH Victoria Insignia Bag

CH Pink 2018 Full Skirt with bow

CH Full Skirt with Bow

CH Pink 2018 Initials Insignia Wallet

CH Initials Insignia Wallet

CH Pink 2018 Matryoshka Card Holder

CH Matryoshka Card Holder

CH Pink 2018 Sneakers

CH Pink Sneakers

CH PINK 2018 tartan dress

CH Pink Tartan Dress

CH Pink 2018 trench dress

CH Pastel Pink Trench Dress With Bow

CH Pink 2018 Twilly

The CH Pink Twilly Scarf.

CH Pink Croc Sandals CH Pink 2018

CH Fuchsia Faux-Croc Sandals

CH Sandals CH Pink 2018

CH Sandals In Fuchsia

