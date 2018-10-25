Pink Fashion Pieces In Support Of Breast Cancer Awareness

It’s been 10 years since fashion house Carolina Herrera first launched their campaign to raise awareness on breast cancer, CH PINK. The initiative serves to support, cheer up and pay homage to women diagnosed with the condition, as well as their loved ones. At the same time, they also raise funds for relevant research, including in the medical and pharmaceutical fields. Carolina Herrera has launched many campaigns that include creating awareness, spreading positivity and fundraising.

This year, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also fondly known as Pinktober, the fashion house invites social media users to apply a pink CH PINK 2018 filter on their photos. If you’d like to apply this pink filter on your photo, get it from the Carolina Herrera website here. You’ll get a pretty pink effect on your photo while helping spread awareness about breast cancer.

Pink Pieces For CH PINK 2018

The fashion house has also highlighted several pink pieces in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here are some of our favourite pink picks here.