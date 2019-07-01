PHYSICAL EXFOLIATORS THAT DOESN’T RUIN YOUR SKIN

Physical exfoliators aren’t always a popular choice when it comes to removing dead skin, due to the bad rep they’ve received in the past years. We uncover the reason behind this and share the ones we approve of.

Back in the day, physical exfoliators usually contained ground-up fruit pits, nut shells and/or microbeads. Nutshells are gritty, which can cause micro-tear, while we now know microbeads are actually tiny plastic spheres and environmentally unfriendly. Fast forward to today: the latest exfoliators are way gentler — on your skin and conscience. The trick is not to scrub too hard and to use circular motions without adding pressure. But if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, they may be too abrasive and can cause further irritation.