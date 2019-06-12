The Watch That Gets You Party-ready

Are you looking for a timepiece to wear to a fun yet fancy night out? Well then, you have to check out this beauty from Bonia’s Cristallo collection (BNB10522)!

BNB10522-2517_TECH Bonia Cristallo collection BNB10522 BNB10522-2517_REAR Bonia Cristallo collection BNB10522 BNB10522-2517_SIDE Bonia Cristallo collection BNB10522

It’s feminine with a subtle touch of elegance. Notice those glimmering hour markers? They’re Swarovski crystals! This glamorous detail is matched with an outer dial that has a crystalline stone finish. Not a fragile beauty, the smooth and solid stainless steel case is scratch-resistant. It’s also water-resistant up to 50 metres of depth.

If you’re not a fan of this colourway, the dreamy BNB10522 comes in two more colour combinations – rose gold with blue, and black with burgundy. The leather straps’ reflective sheen goes perfectly with the dial!

Love this watch? Get your hands on one at Bonia boutiques, Solar Time, and all fine watch retailers nationwide. You can also purchase it online at www.solartime.com.