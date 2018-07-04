Nostalgia Meets Funky Fun With Crayola Beauty

Childhood dreams finally came true last month when the American crayon company Crayola announced its new makeup line, Crayola Beauty. The company launched their new offering in collaboration with ASOS, the popular online shopping site. The 58-piece makeup collection include products ranging from lipsticks and mascaras to eyeshadow palettes and makeup brushes. Say goodbye to your old colouring books because now you can paint, smudge and colour within the lines of your own face!

The collection’s multi-use face crayons are probably the greatest feature of the line. Sticking to its beloved classic look, the packaging will take you back to your kindergarten days with the charminggreen and yellow boxes. And it doesn’t stop there! Even the names of the colours may sound familiar. With names like Dusty Rose, Tumbleweed, Outer Space and Fuzzy Wuzzy, the beauty line salutes previous popular shades.

In eye-popping and vibrant colours, the highly-pigmented and ultra creamy colouring sticks can be used on every shade of skin tone. Upholding its encouragement of creativity, the Crayola Beauty line also allows for a variety of diverse makeup looks. These products are the best tools to try out something stunning and unexpected.

Vegan and Cruelty Free

Crayola Beauty also proudly announces its products as 100% vegan and cruelty-free! Exclusively available on the ASOS website, make sure you check out this makeup line to fearlessly experiment new looks and release the inner kid inside of you!