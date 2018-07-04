Navigation

Nostalgia Meets Funky Fun With Crayola Beauty

Face-painting never looked so good!
Compiled and written by Laila Petra
July 4, 2018
By Stephanie De Souza

Childhood dreams finally came true last month when the American crayon company Crayola announced its new makeup line, Crayola Beauty. The company launched their new offering in collaboration with ASOS, the popular online shopping site. The 58-piece makeup collection include products ranging from lipsticks and mascaras to eyeshadow palettes and makeup brushes. Say goodbye to your old colouring books because now you can paint, smudge and colour within the lines of your own face!

crayola beauty

Photo from @crayola.beauty

The collection’s multi-use face crayons are probably the greatest feature of the line. Sticking to its beloved classic look, the packaging will take you back to your kindergarten days with the charminggreen and yellow boxes. And it doesn’t stop there! Even the names of the colours may sound familiar. With names like Dusty Rose, Tumbleweed, Outer Space and Fuzzy Wuzzy, the beauty line salutes previous popular shades.

Photo source: www.asos.com

Photo from Asos.com

In eye-popping and vibrant colours, the highly-pigmented and ultra creamy colouring sticks can be used on every shade of skin tone. Upholding its encouragement of creativity, the Crayola Beauty line also allows for a variety of diverse makeup looks. These products are the best tools to try out something stunning and unexpected.

crayola beauty

Photo from @crayola.beauty

Vegan and Cruelty Free

Crayola Beauty also proudly announces its products as 100% vegan and cruelty-free! Exclusively available on the ASOS website, make sure you check out this makeup line to fearlessly experiment new looks and release the inner kid inside of you!

Pic6

Crayola Beauty Highlighter Sticks

The beauty line also includes beaming highlighter sticks that come in four different shades ensuring that #glowup for each skin tone.

Pic7

Crayola Beauty Mascara

These mascaras are anything but boring; an electric blue shade makes funky eyelashes a staple look.

asos_crayola

Crayola Beauty Mermaid Eyeshadow Palette

Playing dress-up doesn’t have to be just for kids – transform into a mermaid with the dazzling Mermaid Eyeshadow Palette. Or, if you’re looking for a more grown-up look, try the Smokey Eye Eyeshadow Palette.

 

asos_crayola stick

Crayola Beauty Crayon Trio Macaron

Take your makeup and face painting skills to a whole new level with Crayola Crayon Trios. Choose from six different sets of the Crayon Trio set or the singles.

asos_crayola brush

Crayola Beauty Brushes

Lively pops of colours are found in this makeup-brush set, which is perfect for easy, fun makeup application.

