Work bags usually come in such boring shapes and colours that you’d be hard-pressed to feel proud carrying them. Sometimes, our bags are so banged up from the day-to-day grind that looking remotely presentable is a bit of a stretch.

Or maybe you just need a new bag to congratulate yourself for that promotion. Whatever it is, here are 15 non-boring work bags to consider, each with something that makes it a little less ordinary but still entirely workplace-friendly.