New Nursing Bralettes In Town!

Breastfeeding mothers, this is for you!
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
June 9, 2018
By Nadhirah Othman

For mums-to-be and those who are currently breastfeeding, you can still wear beautiful lingerie!

Summer & Peach is Malaysia’s first online multi-label lingerie store carrying designer brands from all across the globe. They’ve recently launched a beautiful nursing and maternity bra collection for new mums. The comfortable nursing bralette is crafted with delicate floral lace and a scalloped trim — to bring a touch of femininity and self-love to nursing mothers.

 

SUMMER & PEACH Nursing Bra Features:

  • Soft elastic waistband (wire-free) with adjustable fastener to accomodate fluctuations
  • Adjustable shoulder cami straps with on/off clips that easily unfasten for fast breast access
  • Lined cups with removable pads for added support and leakage
  • Versatile triple hook-eye closure to switch from standard to racer-back straps
  • Light support

The bralettes retail for RM179 each and come in three colours – black, French grey, and nude. Get yours here www.summer-peaches.myshopify.com.

Ohlalari-77_1024x1024_2x_95aaeedd-a0df-44d6-acbe-6b6d04b6bb7e
5 Ohlalari-product-25

Lace padded maternity/nursing bralette in French grey. Retails at RM179.

2 Ohlalari-product-16

Lace padded maternity/nursing bralettes (3 pack). Retails at RM389 (save RM148).

