New Nursing Bralettes In Town!

For mums-to-be and those who are currently breastfeeding, you can still wear beautiful lingerie!

Summer & Peach is Malaysia’s first online multi-label lingerie store carrying designer brands from all across the globe. They’ve recently launched a beautiful nursing and maternity bra collection for new mums. The comfortable nursing bralette is crafted with delicate floral lace and a scalloped trim — to bring a touch of femininity and self-love to nursing mothers.

SUMMER & PEACH Nursing Bra Features:

Soft elastic waistband (wire-free) with adjustable fastener to accomodate fluctuations

Adjustable shoulder cami straps with on/off clips that easily unfasten for fast breast access

Lined cups with removable pads for added support and leakage

Versatile triple hook-eye closure to switch from standard to racer-back straps

Light support

The bralettes retail for RM179 each and come in three colours – black, French grey, and nude. Get yours here www.summer-peaches.myshopify.com.