Try This New Beauty Tool for Under-Eye Bags

The eyes say a lot about someone, even expressing what can’t be put into words. So, it’s one of the first facial features people notice. Puffiness, dark circles, and swelling can be caused by a lack of sleep, ageing, genetics, or even sobbing while binge-watching K-dramas! It can also be due to your sleeping position. According to Harvard Health, lying horizontally may cause fluid to collect beneath the eyes and encourages dilation of the veins here – darkening the appearance of your skin.

The solution to under-eye bags

If you know for a fact that sleep is the cause of your dark circles, do get into a consistent sleep cycle. Besides that, finding the right cream for your eyes can help to reduce those ‘bags’. We recommend trying Nu Skin’s ageLOC® LumiSpa™ IdealEyes as it provides immediate hydration, besides firming and brightening. Further optimise the efficacy of this potent cream by pairing it with the ageLOC® LumiSpa™ Accent for just 30 seconds.