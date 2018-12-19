New Beauty Stores Near You!

Are you looking for hot new products to refurnish your vanity or get a fresh new cut for the new years? Then let us recommend you these newly opened stores!

STRIP @ Plaza Arkadia Desa Park City

Off with the (unwanted) hair! Their newly opened 9th outlet is now available at Desa Park City with interior inspired by synchronized swimming, the artistic sport that embodies perfection and gracefulness. For this festive season, give their Cherry wax experience a go at only RM88.00 (Usual Price RM120.50) and RM98.00 (Usual Price RM149.00) respectively for Brazilian and Boyzilian first timers. Offer is valid from 18 December 2018 until 31 March 2019.

Location: F-1-13, No. 3, Plaza Arkadia, Jalan Intisari Perdana, Desa Park City, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Tel: 03-2201 6310 / 03-2201 6311

Website: www.strip-my.com/