Is This Furry Accessory The Latest It Bag?

Once again American designer, Jeremy Scott has return with a more playful collaboration with Longchamp’s iconic bag – a travel bag that screams nothing but whimsy. The Neon is artsy and extravagant with its fluorescent neon faux fur details, and we love it!

Jeremy Scott has been working together with Longchamp and has been reinterpreting Longchamp’s cult bag, Le Pliage over the seasons.

Always injecting his quirky sense of humour and his love of the colorful pop world, this Winter 2018 collab piece will definitely give a lift yo your travel outfit or even gym wear and trust us, everybody will be eyeing the bag!

The Neon bag is now available at the Longchamp boutique at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur in limited units and is priced at RM2,450.